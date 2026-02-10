Captain of Gloucester fishing vessel that sank off Cape Ann to be laid to rest

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The captain of the Gloucester fishing vessel that sank off Cape Ann last month will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Captain Accursio “Gus” Sanfilippo is the only member of the seven‑person crew of the Lily Jean whose body was recovered. The other six crew members are presumed dead.

The funeral for Captain Sanfilippo is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church in Gloucester. The 55‑year‑old Gloucester native was married to his high school sweetheart and was a father of two.

According to his obituary, Sanfilippo grew up on the docks, learning the fishing industry from his father. He had a lifelong love for the water—whether fishing for striped bass with his son or heading out on summer tuna trips.

Sanfilippo was known for taking great pride in his work as a captain, mentoring many young men entering the commercial fishing industry and teaching them how to succeed at sea.

The Lily Jean, a 72‑foot fishing boat, sank on January 30 about 22 miles off Cape Ann. Rescue crews searched by air and sea for more than 24 hours before the effort was suspended.

The Gloucester Fishing Community Preservation Fund has established a relief fund for the families of all seven Lily Jean crew members. Money collected will be distributed evenly among the families.

Following today’s funeral Mass, Captain Sanfilippo will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Gloucester.

