Iraq vs. Norway (live updates): Boston Stadium hosts 2nd 2026 FIFA World Cup match today

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — World Cup fans are gearing up for another night of excitement at Boston Stadium in Foxborough on Tuesday, after the Scotland-Haiti match created an electric atmosphere on Saturday.

Iraq and Norway face off in a Group I matchup at 6 p.m., and tickets for the game are already sold out on FIFA’s website. If you don’t have a ticket, you can still catch all the action live on Boston 25/FOX.

Norway heads into its first World Cup in 28 years, while Iraq last appeared in the tournament 40 years ago, in 1986.

And if the energy in Boston is any sign, Iraq will have plenty of support. Large crowds of Iraqi fans packed Downtown Crossing ahead of the match on Monday, waving flags, chanting, and marching through the streets to show pride for their team

The Norway fan routine typically sees lines of supporters, wearing Viking helmets and the team’s red-and-blue jerseys, rowing in unison, forward and backward, to the steady beat of a drum.

Norway’s roster also features several stars, including Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Martin Odegaard of Arsenal. Iraq is led by veteran striker Aymen Hussein of Al-Karma and midfielder Al-Ammari of Ipswich Town.

Follow our live updates leading up to, during, and after the match:

8:45 a.m.

Boston 25 Soccer Analyst Julian Cardillo previews tonight’s match. He suspects a goal-scoring affair. 👇

Good morning! I am covering #Norway #Iraq at Boston Stadium TONIGHT with @boston25



Here are some notes ahead of this #WorldCup clash: https://t.co/vsxRhgcvCF — Julian Cardillo (@JulianCardillo) June 16, 2026

7:45 a.m.

As Boston Stadium prepares to host its second FIFA World Cup match, Tuesday could be the real test for road traffic, with the match during a weekday evening rush hour.

7 a.m.

Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear shares a “gorgeous” matchday forecast.

6 a.m.

MassDOT warned drivers to plan ahead and expect regional delays near Boston Stadium ahead of the match.

⚠️#MassDOT Travel Advisory⚠️



Plan ahead and expect regional delays and the vicinity of #BostonStadium ahead of the #WorldCup2026 match on Tuesday, June 16, at 6:00PM.

ℹ️https://t.co/yE6ockiJhv and https://t.co/qi9NsMpaDE for real-time travel info. pic.twitter.com/DcpyOvw9I7 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 15, 2026

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