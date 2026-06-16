DA identifies woman killed in multi-vehicle wreck involving tractor-trailer in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified a woman who was killed Monday morning in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer in Taunton.

Emergency crews were called to Route 44 at 595 Winthrop Street just after 10 a.m. following multiple 911 calls reporting a serious crash, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found a white BMW perched on a parking bumper with “catastrophic” damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver, identified Tuesday as 44-year-old Ivonne Caicedo Gallego, of Taunton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second vehicle, a black Kia SUV, was found with damage behind the white BMW. The driver and a passenger were both transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A black semi-truck with a detached trailer was also found to have been struck in the rear tire, and two other motor vehicles sustained minor damage as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are leading an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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