Several people arrested after alleged violent encounter with police inside Boston restaurant

Several people were arrested after an allegedly violent encounter with police inside a Boston restaurant on Monday.

Around 5:44 PM on Monday, an MBTA transit officer was called into Estella’s Restaurant on Temple Place for an incident.

The transit police officer allegedly witnessed one person kick another subject in the head and immediately intervened, according to MBTA Transit Police Chief Richard Sullivan.

Several other people allegedly ganged up on the first officer, prompting several other transit officers and Boston police officers to get involved.

Boston police say two people were arrested in connection with the initial disturbance and three others were taken into custody when other fights broke in the area surrounding the restaurant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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