New fundraisers established for families of victims of Lily Jean sinking

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — New fundraisers have been established to help the families of the seven people aboard the Lily Jean when it sank last Friday morning.

The seven individuals were identified as Accursio “Gus” Sanfilippo, the captain, and crew members Paul Beal Sr., Paul Beal Jr., John Rousanidis, Freeman Short, Sean Therrien, and Jada Samitt, a NOAA fisheries observer.

The Fishing Partnership Support Services fund provides basic necessities, like hotel rooms, food, transportation, and grief counseling.

You can also make a donation to the “Fishing Vessel Lily Jean Fund”.

All money collected will be evenly split between the seven families impacted.

So far, more than $50,000 have been raised for the victim’s families.

During a press conference on Monday, officials urged the public to not to engage in speculation regarding the victims, or about what went wrong, as it would only bring further harm to the family members.

Active rescue operation underway in Gloucester for fishing ship Active rescue operation underway in Gloucester for fishing ship (F/V Lily Jean Facebook)

Northeast Seafood Coalition Director Vito Giacalone said the ‘Lily Jean’ was not doing anything unusual the day it sank, adding that vessel activity among others in the Gloucester fishing harbor was typical, even in those weather conditions.

The standard, according to Giacalone, is 40 to 60 miles for standard fishing routes, and vessels continue to operate unless there is a gale warning or storm close enough to be within striking distance of the port.

Missing fishing vessel FILE PHOTO: Flowers rest at the Gloucester Fisherman's Memorial on January 31, 2026. The US Coast Guard called off a search for the Lily Jean, a Gloucester fishing vessel that had seven people aboard. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

