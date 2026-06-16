Shocking discovery: Skeletal remains of 3 people found in foreclosed New England home

BURLINGTON, Conn. — The skeletal remains of three people were found in a New England home that was recently purchased at a foreclosure auction, authorities announced Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a report of human remains inside 7 Stanwich Lane in Burlington, Connecticut, on Sunday, shortly before 5 p.m., learned the new homebuyer had made the shocking discovery, according to Connecticut State Police.

Investigators noted that the home was purchased “as is.”

The identification of the three individuals has not yet been confirmed, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine their cause of death.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the remains had been in the home, but foul play isn’t suspected at this time, according to officials.

“There is no indication of anything suspicious, and no indication of any criminal aspect,” state police said in a statement. “This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public at this time.”

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime unit are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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