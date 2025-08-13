Department of Health issue warning after confirmed case of rare bacteria from Falmouth beach

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Health officials in Falmouth have confirmed a rare case of Vibrio vulnificus infection in an older individual who was swimming with an exposed wound at Old Silver Beach.

Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring marine bacterium that can cause serious infections, particularly in individuals with certain health conditions, if it enters the body through an open wound.

The Falmouth Health Department, along with Barnstable County officials, is urging public awareness following the confirmation of this infection, which is uncommon in Massachusetts.

“Cape Cod’s beaches are an important part of our economy, culture, and community,” said Scott McGann, Health Agent for the Town of Falmouth. “By taking a few simple precautions, residents and visitors, and particularly anyone who is vulnerable or immunocompromised, can continue to enjoy them safely.”

Vibrio vulnificus is most often found in warm coastal and estuarine waters, and infections are more common in southern states along the Gulf Coast. However, recent trends show cases being reported farther north, attributed in part to warming ocean temperatures.

“Heat waves and above-average water surface temperatures create favorable conditions for Vibrio bacteria to grow, making May through October generally the peak season for these bacteria,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD.

The bacterium can cause illness through wound infections when open cuts or punctures are exposed to seawater, or through consumption of raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters. In Massachusetts, infections have only been linked to wound exposure.

Certain groups, including people with liver disease, diabetes, weakened immune systems, and older adults, are at higher risk of infection. Health officials recommend avoiding swimming with open wounds and covering any cuts with waterproof bandages if contact with seawater is unavoidable.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued an alert regarding Vibrio bacteria in coastal waters, advising the public on how to prevent and treat infections. There have been seven confirmed cases of Vibrio vulnificus in Massachusetts in recent years, with no reported deaths.

For more information regarding Vibrio bacteria, visit the CDC’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

