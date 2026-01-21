‘Can’t believe he’s gone’: Friend of Brown shooting victim shares heartbreak as students return

PROVIDENCE, RI — On Wednesday, students returned to the Brown University campus for the first time since the December 13 mass shooting that killed two students and injured 9 others.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley was on campus Wednesday morning.

“It’s mixed emotions today. It’s obviously an anniversary of a traumatic event but it’s also nice to see the students back and it’s nice to see the vitality that they bring and what appears to be their courageous steps to move on with the semester and to understand that they have to show up and get the help they need, talk to their friends, and get back to it,” Mayor Smiley said.

Since the shooting, Brown University has increased its security initiatives, including card access for all buildings, blue light phones with cameras across campus, the expansion of panic buttons in critical locations, and enhanced public safety training.

Providence Police Chief, Colonel Oscar Perez, shared a message of support with students: “As Brown University students return to campus for the spring semester, I want to reassure students, families, faculty, and staff that the Providence Police Department remains fully committed to their safety...We continue to work closely with Brown University and our public safety partners to share information, coordinate resources, and maintain a visible presence in and around campus...Our officers are proactively patrolling, monitoring activity, and responding to any concerns.”

Students called it an emotional return to campus on Wednesday following such a tragic event, but said they’re grateful for the enhanced security measures.

“I think from a safety aspect, it’s a little bit better,” Grad student Sharon Roberts said.

“Objectively I can sort of feel like ‘Oh, I’m safe and realistically nothing’s going to happen’ but I feel like the increased police presence has just made things feel a lot safer, you know especially for the people who were in that building,” junior, Corbin Aquino said.

“My apartment looks at this building, and so my bedroom and my window look at it, and I haven’t been able to open that window since so there’s definitely a lot of healing that needs to go on,” grad student Ashlee Rasmussen reflected.

While it was an emotional time for the entire Brown community, for friends of the two students killed, Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, Wednesday was even heavier.

Jack DiPrimio is a grad student at Brown University. He said he bonded with Umurzokov back in September during a guest lecture.

“It’s really hard to see his face in the memorial because I can’t believe he’s gone,” DiPrimio said. “I see the places that we used to meet. I see his favorite spots on campus, and it feels so unfair that I’m here and he’s not, and I won’t be able to talk to him again. He texted me the night before he was murdered; I never got the chance to answer him. I’m so sad, I’m still so sad. It’s going to take a lot of time to heal.”

DiPrimio wasn’t sure if he’d be able to come back to campus, but said he found the strength to do so because it’s what his friend would’ve wanted.

“I know if Mukhammad knew that his fellow classmates died and he was still here, I know very well that he’d be going to the vigils, he’d be really upset. He was so kind and I hope he appreciates it,” DiPrimio said.

The grad student said he’s going to challenge himself to turn his grief into action, taking steps to become an activist.

“We need to see a change. I’m angry, and I’m ready to fight,” DiPrimio said.

Though what really brought DiPrimio back to campus was the opportunity to connect and bond with others who also shared the same love for his friend.

“It’s so much better when you don’t feel alone, and it’s been really helpful to talk to Mukhammad’s other friends because you feel a lot less alone,” DiPrimio said.

In light of the tragedy, the university has made resources and accommodations available for students.

In a note to students, Brown University President Christina Paxson wrote, “In the coming week, members of the campus community will receive an invitation to a University Memorial Service scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, February 7, to memorialize the victims, while alumni, Brown parents and families, and others will be invited to participate at the same time via webcast. We are working with students, faculty, and staff partners across campus to host a shared experience of remembrance and care as the Brown community grieves the loss of Ella and Mukhammad and as we continue our path to healing and recovery.”

