Canadian search team leading investigation in search of missing medical plane off coast of Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has announced that they are sending investigators in search of a missing medical aircraft that was lost over the coast of Nantucket last weekend.

“Pursuant to international agreements, the TSB is leading the investigation with assistance from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB),” the TSB said. “The team will support the ongoing search and recovery efforts and gather information.”

The plane, a Latitude Air Ambulance Gulfstream G10, had lost contact with air traffic control just before 2 AM, the Coast Guard reported.

Authorities launched a search for the missing jet, finding a debris field before suspending the search on Sunday evening.

“During this incredibly difficult time, our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends impacted by this tragic incident,” said Rear Adm. Matt Lake, commander of the Coast Guard’s Northeast District. “We are grateful to the crews and partner agencies who quickly responded to this incident, and we will continue to support our Canadian partners as they conduct their investigation.”

The Coast Guard announced that six individuals were aboard the plane at the time of the crash. Canadians Philip Childerhose, Thomas Farquhar, Sarah Paton, Jolene Weir and Bermudians Marilyn Lavonne Bean and her son, Sergio Wayne Lottimore, were on board the aircraft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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