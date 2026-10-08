Hollywood star with Mass. ties officially tapped to play Karen Read in Amazon series

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Hollywood star with Massachusetts ties has officially been tapped to play Karen Read in a new series about the high-profile murder case, according to a new report.

Amazon has officially greenlit a drama series with Elizabeth Banks set to star as Read, Variety reported Thursday. She will also serve as an executive producer.

Banks, from Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is known for her roles in “Pitch Perfect” and “The Hunger Games” film series.

“I grew up in Massachusetts, and like so many people there, we watched this case divide families, friends, and entire towns,” Banks told the news outlet. “We have spent years with this material because the questions it raises go far beyond one courtroom.”

Prime Video's "The Better Sister" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Elizabeth Banks attends Prime Video's "The Better Sister" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

This series was first reported to be in the works in 2025.

According to Variety, the logline for the show states, “When a Boston police officer is found dead in the snow during a blizzard, all eyes are on his girlfriend, Karen Read (Banks). But when she and her legal team claim she’s not only innocent, but that she’s the victim of a conspiracy protecting the real assailants, the story spreads like wildfire, dividing a community in ways they’ve never seen. As endless suspicion mounts in multiple directions, this genre-bending true crime series explores society’s explosive obsession with true crime.”

The series is inspired by the Law&Crime and Audible Original podcast “Karen,” Amazon MGM Studios confirmed in a post on X.

Prime Video orders untitled Karen Read series from Justin Noble and David E. Kelley Productions, starring and executive produced by four-time Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks, inspired by the hit Law & Crime and Audible Original Podcast Series Karen. pic.twitter.com/eZJfXvFuP7 — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) October 8, 2026

An official release date for the untitled series isn’t available yet.

Over the course of two trials, prosecutors alleged that Read hit John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and left him to die in a blizzard outside the home of fellow Boston officer Brian Albert, at 34 Fairview Road in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Karen Read and John O'Keefe

Read was ultimately found not guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of O’Keefe during a retrial in June 2025 after her lawyers successfully painted a sinister picture of police misconduct and theorized that O’Keefe was, in fact, killed by colleagues, followed by a vast cover-up.

The murder acquittal followed a July 2024 mistrial.

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