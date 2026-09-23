The ‘C’ is up: Boston’s renovated Citgo sign takes shape

BOSTON — Boston’s Citgo sign is one letter closer to its new look.

The “C” and part of the orange triangle have been installed.

City officials announced in December 2025 that the iconic Citgo sign in Kenmore Square would be replaced after engineers determined decades of exposure to New England weather had deteriorated key structural components of the landmark.

The new sign will remain above Kenmore Square, approximately 120 feet away from its original location. It will also be raised about 30 feet higher.

The goal is to make the sign more visible and harder for new buildings to block the iconic view.

Pieces of the old sign were auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting charity.

In July, the letter “C” from the original sign went on display at Cornwall’s Tavern.

The new sign is expected to be illuminated in November.

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