Medfield Police Chief on administrative leave amid investigation into alleged policy violations

MEDFIELD, Mass. — The Medfield Police Chief has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation into alleged “violations of department policies.”

In a statement to Boston 25, Town Administrator Kristine Trierweiler said the town has engaged an outside investigator to perform the investigation into Chief Michelle Guerette and “reserves the right to take action based on the findings.”

“The Town of Medfield is firmly committed to maintaining the highest standards for its law enforcement personnel. We take all allegations of misconduct with the utmost seriousness and handle them in accordance with established policies and procedures,” she said.

“The Town will continue to act in compliance with all Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission requirements in connection with this matter. While we understand the public interest, the Town does not comment on personnel issues.”

The Medfield Police Department will operate under the existing command structure and there will not disruption to public safety or police services, Trierweiler said.

Guerette has been the Chief of Police in Medfield since 2019. In 2022, an unfair labor lawsuit was filed against her, claiming she was not doing enough to address understaffing issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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