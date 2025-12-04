‘This is Boston’s sign’: city leaders outline Citgo sign project, new location

BOSTON — Representatives from Citgo Suffolk Construction, alongside Boston city leaders, outlined their plan to move the beloved Citgo sign this spring.

During a press conference steps away from the sign at the top of 660 Beacon Street, Karl Schmidt, VP of Supply and Marketing at Citgo Petroleum, said this has been a project seven years in the making.

“Today is a wonderful day,” he said at the podium.

He told Boston 25 that the project is to elevate the sign to a clearer view as buildings keep going up. Schmidt explained, “The part of that, though, the Citgo sign as it always existed started to be blocked a little bit. So, that created some concerns.”

Citgo is using Suffolk Construction and working with Northeast General Manager Pat Lucey for the project, expected to begin in the early spring.

“We’ll take it down piece by piece, section by section,” said Lucey. “The main goal is to make sure the sign doesn’t change too much.”

The sign will move 120 feet east and 30 feet up, mounted on a base built on the roof of 660 Beacon Street.

Parts of the sign will be replaced or refurbished.

Representatives of the project said citizens could run into increased traffic and heavy machinery in the area when the project begins.

The sign has stood in Councilor Sharon Durkan’s Kenmore Square neighborhood since the 1960s.

“This is our sign,” she told Boston 25 on Thursday. “This is Boston’s sign... Do not worry if you love this sign. We’re moving it a couple hundred feet so you can see it for decades to come.

She finished, “For me, [the sign] means I’m coming home in a way.”

Lucey echoed, “It’s a recognition of home and the community we have here.”

Representatives tell Boston 25 that the sign won’t be lit up for some time during construction.

