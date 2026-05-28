Boston’s iconic CITGO going dark for six months

BOSTON — Boston’s iconic CITGO sign will be going dark for a few months as crews prepare to move it.

Suffolk Construction could begin the work as early as Friday.

The landmark located at the top of 660 Beacon Street won’t be moving far. It will be relocated 120 feet from its current spot.

The sign will also be raise 30 feet higher.

The goal is to make the sign more visible and harder for new building to block the iconic view.

The sign will be take down piece by piece, section by section and the main goal is to not change the sign too much.

The move to ensure the sign is still visible from inside Fenway Park coincides with the final phase of a development project to build a $200 million, seven-story, 250,000-square-foot office space for the Red Sox next to the ballpark.

Representatives of the project said citizens could run into increased traffic and heavy machinery in the area when the project begins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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