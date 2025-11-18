BU protest condemns student who called ICE on Allston workers

BOSTON — Dozens of demonstrators protested on the campus of Boston University to condemn the student who took responsibility for a recent ICE raid at the Allston Car Wash.

Those protestors called on the university to publicly do the same.

Nine workers were taken into custody by federal agents at the business on Cambridge Street on November 4th.

Zac Segal, President of the Boston University College Republicans, said he’s been getting death threats since taking credit for summoning ICE to the car wash.

He isn’t backing down from his controversial social media statements, including labeling the workers “criminals”.

In the latest post from the 20-year-old, who lists his hometown as London, Segal said:

“I’m an American — born in Florida, raised abroad — and I chose to come back home because I believe in the opportunity and freedom this nation offers.”

“These people were hardworking people. They have families that they’re trying to support. They’re doing honest work,” said demonstrator Olivia Maliszewski.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the raid was based on “law enforcement intelligence”.

Three of the detained workers were granted bail on Monday and are now waiting to be released from custody.

“We plan on filing emergency motions requiring ICE to release them from custody. They posted their bond. They shouldn’t be detained anymore,” said attorney Todd Pomerleau.

Two more workers have bond hearings scheduled for Thursday.

Boston 25 News spoke exclusively with a family member of three of them last week.

“None of my three family members have any criminal history. Their only crime is being immigrants,” she said through a translator. “We came here to work, and instead, we are fighting racism day after day.”

She said her family came to this country from El Salvador to escape poverty and gang violence.

A Boston University spokesperson sent the following statement to Boston 25 News:

“We have had many concerns raised by our campus community and neighbors about a social media post by a Boston University student following the November 4 actions of ICE at the Allston Car Wash. The University seeks to support the safety and well-being of all members of its community, which includes providing support to those who are distressed by this situation, as well as ensuring the safety of all others.”

