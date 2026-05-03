Front-end loader sparks police chase in Millbury

MILLBURY, Mass. — An erratic front-end loader in Millbury sparked a police chase last night, according to officials.

At around 9:22 p.m., Millbury police were dispatched to Route 20 Eastbound for a report of a front-end loader operating erratically on the highway.

Police said they were unable to locate the vehicle on Route 20, but it was soon found to be traveling on Park Hill Avenue.

An officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop by activating his emergency blue lights, but the operator failed to stop.

A slow-speed pursuit ensued up to 15 mph. During this time, the operator was allegedly driving erratically, nearly striking multiple utility poles and swerving into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle stopped on Martin Street where an assisting officer was able to position their cruiser and bring the front-end loader to a stop.

The operator eventually shut the vehicle off but refused to exit.

He was eventually taken into custody.

The operator, 21-year-old Kelvin Ulces-Flores, is facing several charges.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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