‘Zero criminal record’: Nine workers detained by ICE at Boston car wash

BOSTON — A Boston attorney whose office is representing nine car wash workers detained by ICE is still working to track down where some are being held.

Todd Pomerleau told Boston 25 News five women and four men were taken into custody at the Allston Car Wash on Tuesday morning.

He said some have legal work authorization, and none have criminal records to his knowledge.

The raid that unfolded at the business on Cambridge Street stunned coworkers and other witnesses who described seeing nearly 20 federal vehicles.

“They were willing to cooperate and just put in vans. Apparently, a lot of the vans had Texas license plates on them,” Pomerleau told Boston 25 News. “Many of the agents have masks on their faces. They look like they’re from a paramilitary group.”

Pomerleau’s office filed habeas corpus petitions in federal court challenging the constitutionality of the detentions.

He said some are being held in facilities in Plymouth and Burlington, and at least one of the women was transported to the Strafford County, NH, jail.

“Zero criminal record,” he said. “Documentation wasn’t even asked for. They were basically just rounded up and taken away.”

A manager at the Allston Car Wash said some of the workers had work authorization cards in their lockers.

He believes they were not able to retrieve their documentation because of a language barrier.

Pomerleau said some of the men and women are from Central America and have lawful processes pending with immigration services.

He said some are seeking asylum and at least one has temporary protected status.

“Rather than being given an opportunity to show documentation, they were just arrested with no process whatsoever,” he added.

Local and state leaders stopped by the business on Wednesday to offer their support.

“I’m just really concerned for the families and for the people themselves. This is very hard,” said Massachusetts Senator William Brownsberger. “We’re there to help the families.”

One Allston resident stood outside the car wash on Wednesday evening with signs condemning the Trump administration and ICE.

“This is undemocratic. There was no due process. It’s unconstitutional and fascist,” said Janet England.

Boston 25 News reached out to ICE for answers on Wednesday aftermath and has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

