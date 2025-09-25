Bruins hire franchise legend Zdeno Chara to front office

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins announced that franchise legend Zdeno Chara has been named as Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor.

“The Bruins organization is excited and proud to welcome back Zdeno,” said Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney. “In his role as an advisor and mentor, Zdeno will share with our players and coaches his experience as a dedicated athlete, a respected leader and one of the NHL’s all-time greats.”

The legendary defensemen spent 14 years with the B’s from 2006 to 2020, serving as team captain throughout his entire tenure. He led the Bruins to a Stanley Cup championship in 2011 and played over 1,000 games with the team.

Over his 25-year NHL career, Chara appeared in more than 1,600 games, retiring as the league’s all-time leader in games played by a defenseman. His accolades include winning the Norris Trophy in 2009, being selected to six NHL All-Star Games, and receiving the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2011. A native of Trencin, Slovakia, Chara also represented his country in several IIHF World Championships and the World Cup of Hockey.

Chara’s new role will have him working closely with both players and staff to advise the organization in key areas. Big Z’s responsibilities include:

building relationships and strengthening communication between players and coaches

attending practices and home games

providing off-ice development support to defensemen

Additionally, Chara will also serve as a resource to the teams development staff, making periodic visits down to the AHL to connect with prospects.

“Having played alongside Zdeno, I know firsthand the leadership, work ethic and professionalism he brings every day,” said Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm. “We’re thrilled to have him back with the Bruins in this role, where his knowledge of the game will be a great resource for our players and staff.”

This past year, Big Z was selected to be inducted into NHL’s Hall of Fame on November 10.

