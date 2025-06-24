Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

One of the literal hockey giants will soon take his place among the figurative giants of the game at the Hall of Fame.

Longtime Boston captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this upcoming fall.

The 2011 Stanley Cup champ and one-time Norris Trophy winner was in his first year of eligibility.

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Zdeno Chara.#HHOF2025 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/oL6MLdm3Hz — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 24, 2025

Chara spent 14 seasons sporting the spoked-B, all while serving as the Bruins’ captain.

The 6-foot-9 defenseman appeared in 1,023 career games with the Bruins, the eighth most in franchise history. His 481 points with the Bruins are the third-most by a defenseman behind only Ray Bourque (1,506) and Bobby Orr (888).

“Today’s news cements Zee’s legacy as not just one of the greatest to ever wear the Bruins logo, but one of the best in the sport of hockey. For many years, Bruins fans had a front row seat to his skill set and his amazing drive to consistently be at the top of his game," Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a statement. "The memories of watching him lift the Stanley Cup will last a lifetime. It’s also important to call out the incredible impact he had and still has to this day in the community, proudly representing the Spoked-B and the city of Boston everywhere he goes. He set an example of what it means to be a Boston Bruin for generations to come and we are so proud of the honor bestowed upon him by the Hockey Hall of Fame.”

Chara was named to the NHL First-All-Star Team three times (2014, 2009, 2004) and the NHL Second All-Star Team four times (2012, 2011, 2008, 2006).

Chara left Boston following the 2019-2020 season and spent the following two years with the Capitals and Islanders.

“Across his exceptional 24-year career, Zdeno put forth an unparalleled combination of size, strength, and ability each time he took the ice. He kept opponents on notice with his commanding physicality and set the tone for his teammates with a stout defensive acumen, all while having the power at any given time to unleash one of the hardest shots ever recorded,” Fellow Bruisn legend and current President Cam Neely said. “ His legendary leadership qualities were also continually on display, particularly when it came to his renowned off-ice conditioning which set a standard for all our players to follow. To put it simply, Zdeno’s skill set stands among the most unique in the century-plus history of the National Hockey League, making him enormously worthy of enshrinement into the Hockey Hall of Fame where he will be remembered forever as one of the very best to play our sport.”

Chara will be formally inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in a ceremony on November 10.

