Brockton mayor faces possible assault and battery charge

BROCKTON, Mass. — Even after a harassment prevention order against Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues was dismissed, his legal troubles may not be over.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is seeking a criminal complaint charging Rodrigues with assault and battery.

Prosecutors have requested a clerk’s hearing, in which a court will determine whether there is probable cause to move forward with the charge.

The potential charge stems from allegations made by a Brockton High School student, who previously sought a harassment prevention order against the mayor. The student told the court she felt uncomfortable after Rodrigues allegedly touched her during a parade. A judge dismissed the harassment order last month.

Legal analyst Peter Elikann says that regardless of the outcome, the public scrutiny surrounding the case could have lasting consequences for the mayor.

“Even if it’s determined that he did nothing wrong at all, the fact that he’s in such a high-visibility elected office can possibly hurt you in the future. There’s a punishment there that may happen even if it’s determined that there isn’t even probable cause,” Elikann said.

The controversy resurfaced during Brockton High School’s graduation ceremony, when the student’s mother confronted Rodrigues. Video from the event captured her yelling, “You know what you did to my daughter.”

Boston 25 News reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

A spokesperson said the mayor has no comment.

Rodrigues also did not attend this week’s School Committee meeting, where he is typically present.

A date for the clerk’s hearing has not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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