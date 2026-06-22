Judge terminates harassment prevention order against Brockton mayor

HINGHAM, Mass. — A judge has terminated a harassment prevention order against the mayor of Brockton after he was accused of making a student uncomfortable during the Huntington Parade in May.

Mayor Moises Rodrigues testified in court that he felt awful when he learned what happened.

“I felt awful because as a father of three, daughters, and also being someone who’s always protected children, I don’t want any kid to feel uncomfortable for something I did,” he said.

Rodrigues testified that he had no idea who the student was until he saw her in court that day.

“I was in contact with so many people that day, I couldn’t tell you the number of people I shook hands with, hugged, took pictures with, so I have absolutely no idea.”

“If she said I did, I believe her because I tend to believe what children say,” he said.

A Brockton high school student filed a harassment prevention order June 8, alleging that the mayor put his hand on her waist and pulled her in close.

The student, a trombone player in the high school’s marching band, said she was participating in the parade as a section leader.

She testified that she felt someone approach her from behind and grab her by the waist. It was not until she looked to her side that she realized who it was, as she continued playing her trombone.

“The encounter triggered past feelings of past situations where I felt my space was violated,” the victim said.

The student said that when the incident was reported and she received a Title IX letter, she felt a sense of relief knowing Rodrigues would not be allowed at graduation activities while the investigation was ongoing. She said that feeling changed when he appeared on the day of her graduation and spoke.

“I remember being distraught and crying I went to go hug my mom, and I remember her telling me this isn’t fair to you that he shouldn’t be here on my day.”

Video from the graduation shows the girl’s mother running onto the field while Rodrigues was speaking and saying, “you know what you did to my daughter.”

“I remember telling her... mommy no. I went underneath the bleachers and sat myself down and I was just crying.”

According to the student’s attorney, the Title IX letter sent to both the student’s family and Rodrigues advised him not to attend senior activities while the investigation played out. Rodrigues testified that he felt he owed it to the students, as mayor, to be there.

“The school department doesn’t have the authority to tell a mayor not to attend because I’m not an employee of the school and I did not have a court order not to attend,” he said.

He also said he decided to speak at graduation but not distribute diplomas in case the student felt uncomfortable with his presence, as he still did not know who the student was.

Rodrigues also admitted to going to the high school after the parade because he wanted to apologize to the student and the band directors.

Music director Andrew Fantucchio testified that he witnessed the mayor in close proximity to the student and saw Rodrigues put his hands on her.

“It wasn’t just his hands, his body was touching her body as I recall,” he said.

“Watching it in the moment I noticed it was something inappropriate.”

He also said Rodrigues grabbed a flag from a member of the color guard.

“She was shaken by it she wouldn’t really speak she wasn’t really talking,” he said.

Rodrigues testified that Navy veterans often react to the song, “Anchors Away,” and that’s exactly what he was doing when he was interacting with the students and crowd.

Rodrigues also spoke about his time as a child protection specialist at the Archdiocese of Boston, where he said he was taught it was important to keep his hands visible at all times. He made the comment while being questioned about whether that standard applied to touching someone on the waist.

“Do you endorse what do you did in respect to touching teenage girls for everyone who works for Brockton public schools?” Alex Mason asked.

“Appropriate touching is perfectly fine,” he said.

“Every time you put a hand on somebody’s shoulder or a kid has a nice pat on the upper back, that’s appropriate... We’re not going to go around and ask 6,000 kids whether or not it’s okay just to pat them on the back.”

The judge did not extend the harassment prevention order Monday. However, he advised the mayor not to contact the minor.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that the Massachusetts State Police are investigating a formal complaint filed by a student and her parents against Brockton Public Schools regarding Rodrigues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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