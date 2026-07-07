DA seeking assault and battery charge against Brockton mayor

BROCKTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office filed an application to charge Mayor Moises Rodrigues with one count and assault and battery.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the misdemeanor charge against the mayor, weeks after a judge terminated a harassment prevention order that had been issued following allegations that he made a student feel uncomfortable during the Huntington Parade in May.

A Brockton high school student filed the prevention order on June 8, alleging that the mayor put his hand on her waist and pulled her in close.

Rodrigues testified that he had no idea who the student was until he saw her in court that day.

“I was in contact with so many people that day, I couldn’t tell you the number of people I shook hands with, hugged, took pictures with, so I have absolutely no idea.”

The mayor later showed up to high school graduation, although he was asked to not attend by the school department.

The student’s mother ran onto the field while Rodrigues spoke to the graduating students.

Witnesses who saw the encounter between the student and Rodrigues testified the interaction was “inappropriate.”

Boston 25 reached out to the mayor’s office, but he had no comment.

There will be a hearing to determine if there is probable cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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