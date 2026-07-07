‘He needs help’: Norwood bagel shop surveillance captures customer ‘crossing the line’

NORWOOD, Mass. — A bagel shop in Norwood is going viral after releasing surveillance footage of what appears to be a disgruntled customer tossing trash and his food on the floor.

Owner of SPoT! Perry Makarios said the incident happened on June 28th.

He said the man allegedly confronted one of his cashiers after a bagel order that Sunday morning took longer than expected.

Surveillance video in the Norwood business showed what appeared to be the customer shuffling his trash and half-bitten bagel on the floor moments after the alleged confrontation with the cashier.

Makarios said the man left shortly after for employees to clean up his mess.

“This is the line, and you can’t really cross that line,” she said. “It’s something you’d see the behavior of a toddler.”

Makarios said he’s owned and operated the business in Norwood for roughly 20 years. He told Boston 25 it’s the largest retail bagel shop in the world.

He said the customer, “felt way too comfortable doing it, and that is not his first time doing it and probably won’t be his last time.”

Perry said although it’s taboo to post about a customer, he felt it was necessary to post the surveillance online.

He has garnered thousands of views from across the country and has gained the support of many in the service industry.

“There are less and less people that are willing to work in the service industry because of these situations,” he said.

Directing the alleged customer responsible, he finished, “Good luck to him, he needs help.”

Makarios said police have barred that customer from coming into the shop again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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