Fallout from tragic Fall River fire puts spotlight on mental health of first responders

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River firefighter Lt. Jason Burns is focused on providing mental health services to the dozens of firefighters who responded to the Gabriel House fire Sunday night.

Burns is also the Executive Director of the Last Call Foundation, a non-profit focused on helping firefighters with both their physical and mental health.

He says Sunday’s fire is the most traumatic scene many of them have witnessed in the 20 or 30-plus years on the job.

“What they saw upon initial arrival on the scene was horrific and at times, they were powerless and couldn’t perform the duties that they wanted to,” said Lt. Burns.

Ten people have now died from the fire at the assisted living facility on Oliver Street, while dozens of others were injured. Many of the residents had to be carried out of the burning building.

Body cam video shows harrowing moments police rush into fire at Fall River assisted living facility

“Hearing people from in the home yelling for help, getting to some of them but not getting to some of them – when the calls for help stop in a room, that’s hard – that’s hard right and you knew what happened at that point in time and they have to deal with that, they’re going to continue to deal with that,” said Lt. Burns.

Burns says many of the firefighters who responded may have PTSD for years following this tragedy, and he hopes by offering support now, he can help these first responders continue to be functional adults, since this type of event can really impact daily life.

“Not only they can continue to be successful firefighters they can serve their communities with pride, but I want them to be good dads, I want them to be good husbands, I want them to be functional adults through life, I want them to have a prideful retirement,” said Lt. Burns.

Lt. Burns says the Fall River community is always willing to help, and while they appreciate the coffee and donuts at the fire stations, he says a more impactful way to help is to donate to the Last Call Foundation, which will directly support mental health services for firefighters.

‘They are heroes’: EMS Chief reflects on Fall River fire, mental health resources on hand for staff

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group