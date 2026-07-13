Brigham nurses return to work Monday after one-day strike, lockout

BOSTON — Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are returning to work Monday after a five-day lockout comes to an end, even though they have not yet reached a new contract agreement.

The one-day strike began last week after months of negotiations between the hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) failed to produce a new contract. Negotiations have been ongoing since November.

Brigham nurses continue picket line as contract dispute remains unresolved

Although nurses are ended their work stoppage, union members continued picketing outside the hospital through the weekend as they pushed for what they describe as a contract that will help recruit and retain nurses while protecting patient care.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital says its latest proposal includes:

A 5% annual step increase for nurses, up to 20 years.

A new 2.5% increase for nurses at the top pay step.

Increased differential and on-call pay.

Certification bonuses.

Higher tuition reimbursement.

The MNA says it is seeking a contract that includes:

Competitive wage increases, arguing the hospital’s proposals have not included cost-of-living raises.

Affordable health insurance.

Investments in permanent nursing staff with limits on the use of travel nurses.

Measures to improve recruitment and retention to support patient care.

During the strike, the hospital staffed patient care with temporary replacement nurses working under a five-day contract.

That agreement ends on Monday, allowing union nurses to return to their regular shifts on Monday morning.

“The energy is great here. We have solidarity. We’re basically going to show the hospital that you can’t mess with us, and we’re going to be united,” said Jim McCarthy, vice chair of the Brigham MNA and a nurse.

A spokesperson for Brigham and Women’s Hospital said negotiations have been ongoing since November.

During the work stoppage, the hospital said its primary focus has remained on patient care and that it respects its nurses and hopes to reach a fair contract agreement as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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