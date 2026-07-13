Man dead after an apparent drowning in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a man died following an apparent drowning in Randolph.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, authorities were dispatched to a pond on Pond Street around 4 PM following a 911 call regarding a swimmer in distress.

Members of the Randolph Police and Fire Department arrived on scene and located the man after a short search. Emergency crews transported him to a local hospital were he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating the incident, with no further information being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group