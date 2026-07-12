Bear found wandering in Bourne woods relocated, police say

BOURNE, Mass. — Bourne police said a black bear found wandering around the Buzzards Bay Area has been relocated.

Over the past few days, Bourne police and Bourne’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have been monitoring reports of the bear.

On July 12, around 7:30 a.m., police received reports that the bear had made its way into Bourne Scenic Park.

DNR and officers responded and monitored the movements of the bear and observed the animal go back into the woods without issue.

Due to the proximity of the bear to a heavily populated area, Massachusetts Environmental Police responded and made the determination to sedate the bear and relocate it to a safer location.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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