Brigham nurses continue picket line as contract dispute remains unresolved

BOSTON — Thousands of nurses remained on the picket line outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Friday as a months-long contract dispute between the hospital and its nursing staff continued without a resolution.

While nurses demonstrated outside the hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital said approximately 1,300 replacement nurses have been trained and are helping maintain patient care inside the facility during the labor action.

At the center of the dispute are ongoing contract negotiations between the hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), which represents the nurses.

“We’re all together, we’re all united regardless of who we are, nurses, where we work, what services, we are united,” said Nancy Doyle, a nurse who has worked at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for 52 years.

Hospital officials say nurses already receive significant annual wage increases under the current contract. According to Brigham and Women’s, nurses receive a 5% step increase each year during their first 20 years of employment, followed by 2.5% annual increases thereafter. The hospital also noted nurses received a one-time 3% across-the-board pay increase in October 2025.

However, many nurses on the picket line say the dispute extends beyond wages.

“It’s more than wages. It’s about patient safety, health insurance, everything,” said Amanda, a Brigham and Women’s nurse. “We wouldn’t be out here if there wasn’t a reason.”

The Massachusetts Nurses Association says its contract proposal focuses on supporting recruitment and retention, securing competitive wage increases, providing affordable healthcare coverage, and investing in a permanent nursing workforce.

Some nurses also expressed concerns about replacement staff caring for patients during the labor action.

“I know these nurses are trying their best in there, but they don’t have the skills it takes that we have, so we’re just devastated to still be out here,” said Bailey McDonnell, an oncology nurse who has worked at Brigham and Women’s for nine years.

The ongoing dispute has also drawn support from other labor organizations.

“This contract should’ve been settled before it expired,” said Larry Calderon, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association. “You should never have nurses in one of the best hospitals in the state outside looking in. It just shouldn’t happen.”

Governor Maura Healey said she has met with both sides and is encouraging them to return to negotiations. In a statement, Healey said it is essential for the parties to reach an agreement that protects patient care while ensuring strong wages and benefits for nurses.

Nurses say they plan to continue picketing until the lockout ends Monday morning. Meanwhile, Brigham and Women’s Hospital maintains that it remains fully operational and that patient care has not been affected during the dispute.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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