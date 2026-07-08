‘We don’t want to be out here’: Brigham nurses walk off job for one-day strike over contract dispute

BOSTON — 4,000 Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurses hit the picket line on Wednesday for a one-day strike after their union and the hospital system were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract.

“We don’t want to be out here. I have a patient that was inside, and I found out he was having an emergency, and I can’t stop thinking about him. I don’t want to be out here. I want to be in there,” striking nurse, Jane Postizzi said.

Nurses are asking for pay that they say will account for the rise in cost of living.

“4,000 united. 4,000 nurses refusing to be silent. Remember that. Hear our voices,” MNA Chair, Kelly Morgan told the crowd.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital says since 1982, nurses have received an annual 5% step increase on wages for 20 years and are now offering a 2.5% increase for nurses who’ve worked at Brigham for more than 20 years. Back in October, they also received a one-time 3% across-the-board increase.

Still, though, nurses say they just want to feel respected.

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“It’s about how they’ve corporatized this whole system in here. I’ve been at the Brigham for over 34 years and seen so many changes, services being cut. It’s so disheartening to me, MNA union rep Denise Fay said.

Nurses voted to authorize a one-day strike, but temp nurses have to work a minimum of five days, which is why Brigham nurses won’t be allowed back in the hospital until Monday.

“We’re scared of the condition that the hospital is going to be in. I think it’s unnecessary that we voted for one day and now we’re kept out of the hospital for 5. That’s probably the worst thing that could be happening for the patients,” striking nurse, Alice Najimy said.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital wrote in a statement, “Nearly 1,300 nurses have received extensive orientation and are being integrated into existing care teams with support from Brigham clinical and operational leaders, who have an increased presence on units, including during key transition and handoff periods.”

The strike started at 7 a.m. Wednesday and lasts until 7 a.m. Thursday.

While the hospital has said Brigham nurses won’t be back at the bedside until Monday, nurses say they are still going to try to report for work on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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