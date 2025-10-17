Busy bridge connecting North Shore cities reopens to traffic after emergency repairs

SAUGUS, Mass. — A busy bridge that connects two North Shore cities reopened to traffic on Friday after emergency repairs were launched to address structural damage, officials said.

The Route 107 bridge, which links Saugus and Lynn, was closed to vehicle traffic around 7 p.m. Wednesday after MassDOT discovered a crack in one of the deck panels.

Officials said crews had to replace deck panel assemblies, prompting the closure of the bridge. In an update late Friday morning, MassDOT said traffic was flowing as normal again.

Sidealks remained open to foot traffic, and the drawbridge continued to function for marine vessels during the repairs.

The bridge, located on Salem Turnpike in Saugus and Western Avenue in Lynn, is a temporary structure in place while the Belden Bly Bridge replacement project continues.

That long-term construction began in 2020.

