Traffic alert: Bridge connecting North Shore cities closed for emergency repairs

SAUGUS, Mass. — A busy bridge connecting two North Shore cities has been shut down after a recent inspection revealed structural damage.

MassDOT closed the Route 107 bridge, which links Saugus and Lynn, around 7 p.m. Wednesday after discovering a crack in one of the deck panels.

Officials said deck panel assemblies need to be replaced, prompting the full closure of the bridge to vehicle traffic.

“Several deck panel assemblies that require replacement were identified,” MassDOT told Boston 25 News.

The bridge, located on Salem Turnpike in Saugus and Western Avenue in Lynn, is a temporary structure in place while the Belden Bly Bridge replacement project continues. That long-term construction began in 2020.

What drivers need to know:

Police are stationed in the area to assist with traffic control.

Message boards are posted to guide drivers through detour routes.

Expect delays and plan for extra travel time, especially during peak hours.

Drivers may need to navigate through residential neighborhoods to bypass the closure.

Pedestrian and marine access:

Sidewalks across the bridge remain open for foot traffic.

The drawbridge will continue to operate for marine vessels.

The following detours are in place:

Northbound traffic on Route 107 (Salem Turnpike) will be detoured at the Route 107/Ballard Street intersection as follows:

Turn left onto Ballard Street.



Turn right onto Lincoln Avenue.



Continue on Boston Street.



Turn right onto Summer Street.



Take Summer Street back to Route 107 (Western Avenue).

Southbound traffic on Route 107 (Western Avenue) will be detoured as follows:

Turn right onto Summer Street.



Turn left onto Boston Street.



Continue onto Lincoln Avenue.



Turn left onto Ballard Street.



Take Ballard Street back to Route 107 (Salem Turnpike).

Police urged drivers in the area to watch for message boards guiding them around the closure.

“Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area,” Saugus police said. “Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.”

The bridge will be closed indefinitely to motor vehicle traffic until emergency repairs are completed.

