North Shore bridge closed indefinitely after recent inspection

SAUGUS, Mass. — A North Shore bridge is closed until further notice after a recent inspection.

Inspectors found that the bridge carrying Route 107 over the Saugus River in Lynn and Saugus needed immediate repairs and are closing the bridge to all vehicular traffic indefinitely.

The following traffic detours are in place:

Northbound traffic on Route 107 (Salem Turnpike) will be detoured at the Route 107/Ballard Street intersection as follows:

Turn left onto Ballard Street.



Turn right onto Lincoln Avenue.



Continue on Boston Street.



Turn right onto Summer Street.



Take Summer Street back to Route 107 (Western Avenue).

Southbound traffic on Route 107 (Western Avenue) will be detoured as follows:

Turn right onto Summer Street.



Turn left onto Boston Street.



Continue onto Lincoln Avenue.



Turn left onto Ballard Street.



Take Ballard Street back to Route 107 (Salem Turnpike).

“Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area,” Saugus police said. “Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.”

MassDOT says the drawbridge will remain operational for marine traffic and the sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians.

Beginning today in #Lynn #Saugus extended closure of the bridge carrying Rt 107 (Salem Turnpike/Western Ave) over the Saugus River, for bridge repair work. Detours in place. The drawbridge will remain operational for marine traffic. Sidewalks open to bicyclists and pedestrians. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 15, 2025

