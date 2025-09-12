25 Investigates: Brian Walshe, man accused of murdering and dismembering wife, stabbed in jail

DEDHAM, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, was stabbed inside a Norfolk County jail Thursday night.

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s office told Boston 25 that an inmate suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a makeshift blunt instrument inside the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Correctional Center in Dedham around 9:55 p.m. Thursday.

25 Investigates has learned the inmate attacked is Brian Walshe, who is set to go on trial for the murder of his wife Ana Walshe in October.

Walshe was conscious and alert as he was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and was returned to the correctional facility overnight.

The other individual involved in the incident was subdued by correctional officers. Officers recovered the makeshift weapon used, and no officers were hurt.

25 Investigates was also told that the incident happened before the jail was in lockdown, meaning inmates may have been congregated in common areas at that time, as per typical protocol.

In March 2023, a Norfolk County grand jury indicted Walshe on a charge of murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with his wife’s death. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe

Ana Walshe, a mother of three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington, D.C., vanished on New Year’s Day 2023 and was reported missing a few days later, authorities said.

Prosecutors have alleged that Walshe killed his wife in their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day. The couple’s three young boys were reportedly home at the time.

Days after Ana’s disappearance, a hacksaw and a blood-soaked rug believed to contain biological evidence were recovered from their home by investigators.

Police later searched trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Brian Walshe traveled following her disappearance.

Prosecutors have also previously said that a broken knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the Walshe family home.

Walshe has been held without bail since his arrest.

He is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings.

His murder trial is scheduled to begin in October.

Ana’s body has never been found.

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

