Brian Walshe, man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, wants trial site moved

DEDHAM, Mass. — Lawyers for Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana, in January 2023, have asked a judge to change the venue for his fast-approaching murder trial due to concerns over finding a “fair and impartial” jury.

In a recent motion filed in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court, Walshe’s attorneys, Larry Tipton and Kelli Porges, asked Judge Diane Freniere to either change the venue for the high-profile trial or select jurors from outside the area.

Tipton and Porges argue that the extensive media coverage of their client, the shocking allegations against him, and Walshe’s recent involvement in a jailhouse attack have tainted the local jury pool, making it impossible for him to receive a fair and impartial trial in the county where the alleged murder occurred.

Earlier this month, prosecutors in the case asked for a buffer zone in case demonstrators show up at the courthouse during Walshe’s trial. Prosecutors have reportedly cited concerns that some high-profile witnesses, particularly law enforcement officials who testified in Karen Read’s trial and retrial, could draw public attention and crowds.

Walshe is accused of killing and dismembering Ana Walshe with a hacksaw and disposing of her remains after using his son’s iPad to Google the best ways to get rid of a body.

0 of 49 Brian Walshe: Court docs reveal struggles with mental health, relationship between Ana & his mother Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe Brian Walshe, left, is facing murder and other charges following the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, left, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images/Cohasset Police Department) Brian Walshe Brian Walshe pretrial hearing Trial date set for Brian Walshe, Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife Ana Brian Walshe returns to court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe status hearing on his wife’s murder case set for March 1 Brian Walshe status hearing on his wife’s murder case set for March 1 DA: Brian Walshe indicted on murder charges of wife Ana Walshe DA: Brian Walshe indicted on murder charges of wife Ana Walshe 25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint 25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint Brian Walshe appears in Quincy District Court in Massachusetts Brian Walshe appears at Quincy District Court on a charge of murdering his wife (inset),Ana Walshe, in Quincy, Massachusetts, U.S. on January 18, 2023. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Craig F. Walker/Pool via Reuters, Facebook) Ana and Brian Brian Walshe escorted into court for murder arraignment Brian Walshe escorted into court for murder arraignment Brian Walshe mugshots from 2018 (Lynn Police Department) Brian Walshe booking photo Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe appears in court for allegedly misleading police Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation The dumpsters taken away from Brian Walshe's mothers apartment. Taken to Peabody for investigation Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe spotted at juice bar day after wife disappears Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Authorities search North Shore dumpster station for evidence in disappearance of Ana Walshe Ana and Brian Walshe wedding photo Brian Walshe kisses his new bride, Ana Walshe, on their wedding day. (Facebook photo) (Facebook photo) Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating outside of Ana Walshe's Cohasset home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation The pool that was drained outside the Walshe home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe

In March 2023, a Norfolk County grand jury indicted Walshe on a charge of murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with his wife’s death. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington, D.C., vanished on New Year’s Day 2023 and was reported missing a few days later, authorities said.

Prosecutors have alleged that Walshe killed his wife in their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day. The couple’s three young boys were reportedly home at the time.

0 of 9 Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe

Days after Ana’s disappearance, a hacksaw and a blood-soaked rug believed to contain biological evidence were recovered from their home by investigators.

Police later searched trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Brian Walshe traveled following her disappearance.

Prosecutors have also previously said that a broken knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the Walshe family home.

Walshe has been held without bail since his arrest.

He is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Walshe is slated to go to trial for murder on Oct. 20.

Ana’s body has never been found.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group