Brian Walshe, man accused of killing wife in Cohasset, sentenced in federal art fraud case

BOSTON — Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of killing his wife, dismembering her body with a hacksaw and then discarding her remains at trash transfer stations across the region, was sentenced to prison Tuesday in his federal art fraud case.

Walshe, 48, previously pleaded guilty in 2021 to selling two counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings in an international art fraud scheme.

A judge in federal court in Boston sentenced Walshe to 37 months behind bars. Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office had asked for a three-year prison sentence.

Brian Walshe sentenced to 37 months on each count, concurrent with each other and w/any state sentence for federal art fraud case. Also $475k retribution with $95k credit for $$ he already paid. No fine b/c he can’t pay it. @boston25 #BrianWalshe #Truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 20, 2024

In a separate case, investigators say Walshe killed his wife, Ana Walshe, last year. The 39-year-old mother-of-three, a real estate professional who worked in Washington D.C., went missing on New Year’s Day 2023, authorities said. Her body has never been found.

“These crimes were dangerous, bold, and harmful, both to the victims and the public as a whole,” prosecutors said in recent court filings. “A sentence of imprisonment is necessary to punish the defendant for his crimes and to deter others from engaging in art fraud, an especially difficult crime to detect, investigate and prosecute.”

Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe Brian Walshe, left, is facing murder and other charges following the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, left, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images/Cohasset Police Department)

Walshe was charged with wire fraud, interstate transportation for scheme to defraud, and money laundering, in connection with a scheme to sell counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings.

In nearly 175 pages of filings in the art fraud case, prosecutors said Walshe “orchestrated a scheme” that encompassed “repeated falsehoods.”

“It remains even more fitting now that it has become clear that the defendant engaged in obstruction of justice after pleading guilty,” prosecutors said in court filings. “Accordingly, the government requests that the Court sentence the defendant principally to 37 months in prison, at the low end of the Guidelines with the obstruction enhancement.”

“The defendant orchestrated a scheme of many years, encompassing repeated falsehoods and financial complexity,” prosecutors said. “The defendant did not commit these crimes by mistake or one-time error: he obtained paintings from a person who thought he was the defendant’s friend; he manipulated the services of artists; he lied to potential buyers, obtaining their money by fraud; and he laundered the money afterwards. In his wake, he left a disappointed friend (Victim 2); a frustrated and harmed collector (Victim 1); and another buyer whose relationship with his own father was destroyed (Victim 3).”

Walshe is due back in court in his murder case at a later date.

Judge: max sentence for crimes Brian Walshe has pled guilty to is 63 months, national avg is 28 months @boston25#BrianWalshe — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 20, 2024

Judge has ruled it is appropriate to add two levels for obstruction of justice for Brian Walshe @boston25 #BrianWalshe — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 20, 2024

US wants 2 level enhancement to Walshe’s sentence. Says there is money missing from Brian Walshe’s late father’s estate and not reported to probation as required. Defense “He’s not gaming the system.” @boston25 #TrueCrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 20, 2024

Fed judge made clear, and Fed prosecutor agreed Brian Walshe’s murder case will not impact this sentence for art fraud. @boston25 #BrianWalshe #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 20, 2024

I’m in Fed court Boston where Brian Walshe will be sentenced in an art fraud case. Brian is accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Ana, last year.

He just entered courtroom wearing a suit with no tie. @boston25 #BrianWalshe #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 20, 2024

