Braintree boys look to move step closer to Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Connecticut — A group of baseball players from Braintree will move one step closer to a Little League World Series berth with a victory on Monday.

The 2025 Braintree American 12U team is taking on Vermont in the New England Regional playoffs in Bristol, Connecticut, at 9 a.m. The winner will advance to the Regional final on Thursday night.

In a game over the weekend, Braintree advanced to the winner’s bracket with a 15-0 mercy rule beating of Maine.

Braintree is now 16-0 this summer.

Dozens of excited fans gathered last week for a special sendoff to wish the youngsters good luck as they embark on a mission to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on August 13.

Monday’s game against Maine is airing on ESPN+.

