Braintree Little Leaguers set to compete in regional playoffs after winning state championship

BRAINTREE, Mass. — An undefeated group of Little Leaguers from Braintree is ready to compete in the New England Regional playoff tournament after recently capturing the Massachusetts state title.

The 2025 Braintree American 12U team departed for Bristol, Connecticut, on Friday morning, getting a big sendoff from family and friends.

Dozens of excited fans showed up with umbrellas in hand, undeterred by the rain, to wish the youngsters good luck as they embark on a mission to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on August 13.

Braintree narrowly defeated Walpole, 1-0, in the championship game on Sunday. The win marked the team’s first time advancing through district, sectional, and state tournament play undefeated.

They will now face state champions from Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont in the regional tournament.

Braintree squares off with Machias, Maine, on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

The regional tournament concludes with a championship game on Thursday, Aug. 7.

