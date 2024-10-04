Bourne First Responders report to a car fire on Sandwich road

BOURNE — On Friday, Bourne police and Bourne fire & rescue responded to a car fire on Sandwich Road.

The fire caused both Sandwich and Longboat Roads to be closed.

There were reportedly no injuries associated with the fire, and crews were swiftly able to secure the area and put out the fire

As of 4:29 p.m., all fire operations have concluded and the fire has been cleared, expect significant traffic when traveling through the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

