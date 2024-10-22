Boston’s the 9th best city in America for Halloween, report says

BOSTON — Halloween is almost a week away and people love Halloween for a number of different reasons: candy, costumes, horror films, haunted houses, parties, and more.

Boston was recently ranked as one of the best cities for Halloween.

Personal finance website, Wallethub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 20 key metrics. They range from costume stores per capita to the crime rate to the share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

Boston took the No. 9 spot on the list

New York City took the No.1 spot, followed by Jersey City and Miami.

Top 10 Cities for Halloween

New York, NY Jersey City, NJ Miami, FL Las Vegas, NV Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC Anaheim, CA Boston, MA Gilbert, AZ

To view the full report, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

