Boston trainers offer ‘S.P.O.O.K.Y.’ workout to help burn off Halloween treats

BOSTON — As Halloween approaches, fitness experts are encouraging people to resist the temptation of Halloween treats by focusing on fitness instead.

Personal trainers Christina Escoto and Zach Niziolik from Lifetime in Boston’s Prudential Center demonstrated a series of moves that can help.

“With Halloween being right around the corner, a lot of people are gonna be tempted to maybe take a few candies,” said Christina Escoto. “So, our thought is putting those candies down, replacing them with dumbbells, kettlebells.”

Zach Niziolik added, “Luckily, you know, a couple pieces of candy. It’s just like, you know, a couple of workouts. So you gotta take the good with the bad.”

They suggest you swap candy for exercise with their ‘SPOOKY workout’:

Shoulder Presses

Push-ups

Overhead Triceps

One-arm Rows

Kettlebell Curls

Y-Raises

The workout begins with shoulder presses, where participants are instructed to bring the dumbbells to their shoulders and extend their elbows fully towards the ceiling.

This is followed by push-ups, maintaining a straight line from head to heel and pressing fully up from the ground.

For the overhead tricep extension, Escoto recommends opting for a lighter weight, positioning the elbows at a 45-degree angle, and extending upwards.

The one-arm row focuses on equal weight distribution and engaging the lats and shoulders.

The kettlebell curl targets the biceps, while the Y raise involves lifting lighter weights to shoulder height at a 45-degree angle.

Escoto suggests performing each movement in a row, completing three sets with higher reps at a lighter weight to accommodate most people.

Niziolik advises newcomers to weightlifting to start slow and prioritize technique to avoid injury, emphasizing that fitness contributes to longevity and overall well-being.

By replacing Halloween candy with exercise, Escoto and Niziolik hope to promote healthier habits and improve fitness levels during the holiday season.

