Boston set to kick off annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

BOSTON — The city of Boston will kick hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade today.

The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. at Andrew Square.

This year, the parade will travel in a reverse direction and use East Sixth Street instead of East Fifth Street.

Parade-goers are encouraged to take public transportation, walk, or bike to their desired location along the parade route.

The MBTA has increased service for the parade in anticipation of 1 million people attending.

Riders are encouraged to check out the MBTA’s St. Patrick’s Day Guide for information on taking the T to the parade, how to pay fares, and more.

The public is also asked to be aware of the many parking restrictions in place.

The ramped-up security plans come as city leaders monitor national security concerns and implement changes to the parade route. The march is now scheduled to end at the Broadway T station.

The increased security measures follow the arrest of two teenagers in New York City. The suspects allegedly attempted to detonate two homemade bombs in an attack inspired by the Islamic State group and wanted the attack to be bigger than the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Officials have also warned individuals to be cautious of your surroundings, and to not leave drinks unattended at local establishments.

There is also zero tolerance for public drinking, open containers, or providing alcohol to minors, according to the Boston Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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