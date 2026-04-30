‘Surprised’: Little warrior patient Walker Farrington gets big-league surprise at Boston Children’s

BOSTON — For Walker Farrington, baseball is more than just a game; it’s hope! He’s waiting for a miracle heart transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital, and that hope showed up in a big way when members of the New York Yankees paid him a visit in person.

Walpole native and Yankees pitcher Cam Schlitter also took the time to show up for Walker in person, after his call out to the team during a rivalry series at Fenway Park last week gained national attention.

“I mean, it was incredible, knowing that he was going to be pitching… we met him on Tuesday, he was going to be pitching on Thursday, it was really, really special, and to see their bond, they were talking about Pokémon cards and the baseball trading cards,” said Nicole Farrington, Walker’s mom.

Walker’s ‘play like a heart warrior’ message was taped to the exit door at Fenway Park’s visitors’ clubhouse. “They traveled straight from Boston to Texas, and they said Walker’s sign made it to Texas…and they had it there, and now they’re traveling to New York…so let’s see if it will make it to Yankee Stadium,” Nicole tells Boston 25 News.

“Congenital heart defects is actually the number one birth defect in the world. One in one hundred children are born with a congenital heart defect.” Said Nicole. “We knew this was going to be a long journey and that it is certainly a marathon, not a sprint. He can do anything. He can overcome it all.”

Walker shared his motto with Boston 25 News, it’s “We can do hard things.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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