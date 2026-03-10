Security concerns as Boston prepares to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

BOSTON — Just days before Boston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Mayor Michelle Wu says there’s no credible threat against the major event.

But the arrest of two teenagers who allegedly tried to detonate two homemade IEDS in an ISIS inspired attack near New York’s Gracie Mansion is raising concerns.

“Political violence is never ever acceptable. It’s terrifying to think of what could have happened in New York and even what did take place,” Mayor Wu said.

South Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn tells Boston 25 security plans for the St. Patrick’s Day parade are constantly being re-evaluated.

“What happens in New York has a direct relationship here in Boston,” Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn told Boston 25.

With more than a million people expected to line South Boston’s streets Sunday, Councilor Flynn tells me planners are not ignoring the New York arrests and or the heightened threat of terrorism.

“Intelligence gathering is a critical part of public safety we have to be prepared. We have to acknowledge we live in a dangerous world. American cities have to be prepared, and we work with federal partners on these issues,” Flynn said.

In 2013, the Tsarnaev Brothers bombed the Boston Marathon in an al-Qaeda inspired attack, killing three, and injuring hundreds more.

The New York suspects said they wanted their New York attack to be bigger than Boston.

Retired Boston Police Chief Dan Linskey responded to the Marathon bombings.

He tells me the Joint Terrorism Task Force will play a major role in keeping events like the St. Patrick’s Day parade, secure.

“They are working with JTTF federal partners in our intelligence community to see if there is any chatter on the wire. If any folks are talking about any of these events and there is anyone they should be focusing on,” Linskey said. “Our game has to be up on all these special events with security.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

