MBTA announces increased service for St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston

BOSTON — With less than a week to go before South Boston fills with green, the Southie St. Patrick’s Day Parade is expected to draw massive crowds once again.

In anticipation of nearly a million people attending, the MBTA says it is increasing service and staffing across the transit system to help riders safely get to and from the celebration.

This year’s parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. at Andrew Square, marking the start of one of the city’s largest annual traditions in South Boston.

With hundreds of thousands expected to rely on public transit, the MBTA is warning riders that the MBTA Red Line will likely be very crowded throughout the day.

Officials are urging passengers to plan ahead and allow extra travel time, as riders may have to wait longer than usual to board trains due to high demand.

To help manage the crowds, the MBTA will deploy additional staff throughout the system to assist riders, manage passenger flow and maintain safety at busy stations.

“The MBTA takes great pride as we continue to improve daily service for the public to use 365 days a year and to ensure everyone can participate and enjoy special events like St. Patrick’s Day festivities,” said Phillip Eng, interim MassDOT secretary and MBTA general manager. “The safety of our riders and employees is always at the core of everything we do as we strive to make transit the preferred choice of travel.”

To help accommodate parade-goers, several service adjustments will be in place on Sunday:

Shuttle buses

Free shuttle service will run between South Station and South Boston from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Red Line service

Rush-hour level service will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trains may bypass Broadway Station at certain times due to crowding.

Bus detours

Because of road closures along the parade route, some bus routes will skip stops at Andrew and Broadway and detour around the area.

Commuter Rail

Trains will operate with additional cars to accommodate passengers traveling into Boston.

Additional staff will be stationed at South Station to assist customers.

The MBTA is also encouraging riders to take advantage of $10 Weekend Passes, which provide unlimited travel on all Commuter Rail lines across all zones on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials recommend purchasing passes in advance using the MBTA mTicket app.

The MBTA Transit Police Department will significantly increase the number of uniformed officers throughout the system to help deter crime and quickly respond to any incidents.

Transit officials are also reminding riders that alcohol consumption and disorderly behavior will not be tolerated on trains, buses, or stations.

Safety reminders for riders

The MBTA is urging parade attendees to help keep transit safe and efficient by following several tips:

Let riders exit trains before boarding

Secure personal belongings, especially in crowded areas

Remove backpacks and hold them at your side or between your feet

Leave large items like coolers at home

Bikes are not allowed on the MBTA at any time on parade day

Report suspicious activity to transit police at 617-222-1212 or call 911

Officials also stress that vandalism and unruly behavior can create safety hazards, delays, and costly cleanup, diverting resources from critical maintenance and improvements across the transit system.

The agency is encouraging people to leave their cars at home, take public transit, and celebrate responsibly as Boston prepares for one of its biggest days of the year.

Riders are encouraged to check out the MBTA’s St. Patrick’s Day Guide for information on taking the T to the parade, how to pay fares, and more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

