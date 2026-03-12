City Council raises alarm on drink spiking ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend

BOSTON — With St. Patrick’s Day celebrations happening this weekend, Boston City Council is addressing safety concerns, and that includes reports of spiked drinks at local establishments.

Since 2022, City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata says Boston has seen dozens of reported incidents of drink spiking---116 were reported in 2022, 107 in 2023 and 71 in 2024.

Zapata says that although there has been progress, many cases go unreported because these substances metabolize quickly.

“That means by the time someone realizes something is wrong and seeks help, it can be difficult to collect evidence or to confirm what happened,” said Zapata.

“There was a moment that night before the assaults, when I was disoriented and vomiting in a public restroom, barely able to speak or stand when the voice of a stranger asked me if I needed help,” one victim said Thursday. “I wish that kind stranger had ignored what I said and called 911 anyway.”

“Any one of you could be drugged today, via a glass of water, coffee, wine, your teenage daughter, your son, your mother, your father, nobody’s immune,” another victim said at City Hall on Thursday.

“Drink spiking, it’s been a thing particularly in the college area, and so we advise folks and for events like this, if you’re out and certainly in local bars and establishments, one, be responsible when you’re drinking and lookout for your drink,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. “It’s a shame that this occurs but the fact is the more information we put out there, the more informed will be and occurs less, but thank you for that question.”

Things to keep in mind ahead of the weekend:

Don’t hesitate to speak up if something doesn’t feel right.

If you feel your drink has been tampered with, alert bar staff and police immediately.

Do not leave your drinks unattended.

