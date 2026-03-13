Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is this weekend. See all of the parking restrictions

BOSTON — Get your green ready because Boston is gearing up for the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The historical parade celebrates both Irish heritage and Evacuation Day.

It kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Andrew Square in South Boston.

This year, the parade will travel in a reverse direction and use East Sixth Street instead of East Fifth Street.

Parade-goers are encouraged to take public transportation, walk, or bike to their desired location along the parade route.

Parade Commander and President Randy Greeley said organizers aimed to make the parade more family-friendly this year.

Be aware of parking restrictions on Sunday on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue - Both sides, from Gillette Park to Old Colony Avenue, and both sides, from Damrell Street to Kemp Street

Both sides, from Gillette Park to Old Colony Avenue, and both sides, from Damrell Street to Kemp Street Boston Street - Both sides, from Dorchester Street heading southerly to Ellery Street

Both sides, from Dorchester Street heading southerly to Ellery Street Preble Street - Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Old Colony Avenue

Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Old Colony Avenue Dexter Street - Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Ellery Street

Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Ellery Street Dorchester Street - Both sides, from Telegraph Street to Dorchester Avenue

Both sides, from Telegraph Street to Dorchester Avenue Damrell Street - Both sides, from Old Colony Avenue to Dorchester Avenue

Both sides, from Old Colony Avenue to Dorchester Avenue Telegraph Street - Both sides, from Thomas Park to Dorchester Street

Both sides, from Thomas Park to Dorchester Street Thomas Park - Both sides of the southerly arm (normal traffic flow), from Telegraph Street to G Street

Both sides of the southerly arm (normal traffic flow), from Telegraph Street to G Street G Street - Both sides, from Story Street to #96 G Street

Both sides, from Story Street to #96 G Street East Sixth Street - Both sides, from K Street to G Street

Both sides, from K Street to G Street K Street - Both sides, from East Fourth Street to East Sixth Street

Both sides, from East Fourth Street to East Sixth Street East Fourth Street - Both sides, from P Street to K Street

Both sides, from P Street to K Street P Street - Both sides, from East Broadway to East Fourth Street

Both sides, from East Broadway to East Fourth Street East Broadway - Both sides, from Dorchester Street to P Street

Both sides, from Dorchester Street to P Street West Broadway - Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Dorchester Street

Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Dorchester Street A Street - Both sides, from Binford Street to West Broadway

Both sides, from Binford Street to West Broadway West Second Street - Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to A Street

Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to A Street Binford Street - Both sides, from A Street heading northwesterly to end at 45 Binford Street

Both sides, from A Street heading northwesterly to end at 45 Binford Street East First Street - North side (opposite M Street Park), from the driveway out of the MBTA Bus Layover opposite the basketball court to M Street

North side (opposite M Street Park), from the driveway out of the MBTA Bus Layover opposite the basketball court to M Street West Fourth Street - Both sides, from B Street to A Street

Both sides, from B Street to A Street West Sixth Street - Both sides, from F Street to Dorchester Street (it has been requested to have the area cleared two (2) hours before the 11:00 am race

Both sides, from F Street to Dorchester Street (it has been requested to have the area cleared two (2) hours before the 11:00 am race F Street - Southeast side (odd side – Boys & Girls Club side), West Sixth Street to Bowen Street. Violators will be towed, according to the city.

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