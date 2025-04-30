Boston City Council honors 5-year-old Hyde Park boy killed in school bus crash

BOSTON — At Boston City Hall, the city council paused to honor the memory of Lens Arthur Joseph, the Hyde Park boy killed this week after getting off a school bus near his house.

“I know it’s weighing heavy on my heart, the hearts of many, there are no words for the sorrow for losing a child, so a moment of silence please,” Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune declared as she opened Wednesday’s city council meeting.

As a roadside memorial for the five-year-old child grows, the City Council’s president promised support for Lens’ grieving family.

“My heart goes out to the entire family. The most important thing right now is that we wrap the family with love and support so they can get thru this nightmare as best they can,” Council president Louijeune said.

Lens Arthur Joseph (Lens Arthur Joseph -- Family photo)

As Boston Police detectives investigate the circumstances of this fatal crash, the department has released very few details of how this crash happened, and who is at fault.

But there is neighborhood concern about traffic safety.

A Boston City Council order is calling for a hearing to talk about making city streets safer, now that the mayor’s monthslong safety review is complete.

The council will be looking at a variety of solutions: speed humps, crosswalk designs, signal improvements, and more

“One incident shouldn’t change laws,” City Councilor Erin Murphy said. “ But it usually does take an incident like this that brings people together, and willing to work together.”

Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston

Boston City Councilor Enrique Pepen is co-sponsoring the council order.

He says a holistic approach is needed to make Boston’s streets safer for everyone.

“Just a call to residents to please slow down. We are doing everything possible to install the proper infrastructure. But it’s going to take a community effort,” Councilor Pepen said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group