Boston police trying to identify 2nd person wanted in children’s lemonade stand robbery

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a second suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery targeting two children operating a lemonade stand in South Boston.

Detectives have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the incident, but they are continuing efforts to identify and locate a second individual believed to have been involved, according to the Boston Police Department.

The robbery occurred just before 4:45 p.m. on June 10 in the area of West Ninth Street in South Boston.

Police said the victims, two children running a lemonade stand, told officers that the suspects passed by the stand several times before approaching and asking whether they accepted Apple Pay.

Before the children could answer, the suspects allegedly grabbed a box containing cash from the stand. Police say one of the suspects then displayed a black firearm tucked into his waistband before both fled the area.

The teen who was arrested is facing two counts of armed robbery and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone who recognizes the second suspect or has information on the incident is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4742.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the CrimeStoppers Program by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or submitting information through the CrimeStoppers website.

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