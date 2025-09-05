Boston Police officer pricked by needle while responding to gathering at Mass and Cass

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was pricked by a hypodermic needle while responding to an incident at the city’s beleaguered Mass and Cass section Thursday morning, according to officials.

The incident occurred around 10:09 a.m. at the Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard intersection after police received a report of a group gathering.

Upon arrival, police say the officers were informed a woman in the group was seen on camera hiding suspected drug paraphernalia in her jacket pocket.

The officers approached the woman and while trying to inspect the pocket, police say an officer was stuck on the finger by a hypodermic syringe inside the jacket.

The officer reported the injury to his supervisor and was transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The woman was summonsed to court on charges of possession of a Class B substance.

No further information was immediately available.

The Mass and Cass corridor has long been a source of tension amongst the South End community.

Neighbors, residents express concern at meeting for Mass and Cass

On Thursday night, a public hearing was held to address unresolved issues in the neighborhood.

"We’re told it’s getting safer, but what I see is an administration trying to redefine what safety means,” said South End resident Emilie Schleer.

Efforts to crack down on drug activity this summer have included new bicycle patrols and plans to add as many as 100 new Boston Police officers who just graduated from the academy.

Mayor Wu’s administration said it remains focused on ending outdoor drug use.

BPD has conducted 467 drug-related arrests so far this year in the South End, Roxbury, & other impacted neighborhoods.

That’s nearly an 85% increase from 2024.enter

