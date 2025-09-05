Neighbors, residents express concern at meeting for Mass and Cass

BOSTON — Residents and business owners expressed frustration at a public meeting regarding the ongoing crisis at the Mass and Cass corridor in Boston, citing a lack of effective action from city officials.

The meeting, organized by District 3 Boston City Councilor John FitzGerald, saw 134 people sign up for public comment, highlighting the community’s desperation for solutions to the open-air drug market and related safety concerns.

“This is a public safety and public health emergency and humanitarian crisis,” said Averil Carmine, an attendee, voicing the urgency felt by many.

Neighbors and business owners who say they feel the city of Boston and state of Massachusetts have failed them in responding to the open-air drug market at Mass and Cass.

The meeting, which took place in a packed conference room at the Hampton Inn and Suites on the Roxbury South End line, had tempers running high as it reached capacity before the hearing began, spilling over into the lobby.

Nivia Pina, owner of Dona Habana Cuban Cuisine on Mass Ave, shared her struggles, stating, “I have even depleted my 401k to keep the restaurant open.” She expressed fears of having to close her business due to the crisis, as crowds congregating in front of her restaurant are scaring her customers.

Two South End families that Boston 25 reported on earlier this summer were also at the meeting to testify.

“We’re told it’s getting safer, but what I see is an administration trying to define what safety means,” said home break-in victim Emilie Schleer. “We need to be taken seriously. We’re not gonna stand down.”

Residents say they credit Councilor FitGerald and the other councilors for listening, but say the fears they have for their families won’t ease up until they see change.

Josh Kraft, a mayoral candidate, criticized Mayor Wu for what he described as a failure to address the crisis effectively, accusing her of ignoring a ‘human catastrophe.’

Mayor Wu’s Coordinated Response team maintains that the city is focused on ending outdoor drug use and associated criminal activities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

